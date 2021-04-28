West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Tarakeswar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Tarakeswar Assembly Constituency (AC No 198) in Hugli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Tarakeswar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rachhpal Singh won Tarakeswar constituency seat by a margin of 14.70% beating Nationalist Congress Party candidate Surajit Ghosh by 27690 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tarakeswar assembly constituency.