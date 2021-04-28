West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Tehatta Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Tehatta Assembly Constituency (AC No 78) in Nadia district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Tehatta Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Gouri Sankar Dutta won Tehatta constituency seat by a margin of 8.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Ranjit Kumar Mandal by 17396 votes.

