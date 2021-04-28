West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Tollygunge Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Tollygunge Assembly Constituency (AC No 152) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Tollygunge Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Aroop Biswas won Tollygunge constituency seat by a margin of 5.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Madhuja Sen Roy by 9896 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tollygunge assembly constituency.