West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Tufanganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Tufanganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 9) in Koch Bihar district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Tufanganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Fazal Karim Miah won Tufanganj constituency seat by a margin of 8.00% beating Indian National Congress candidate Shyamal Choudhury by 15270 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tufanganj assembly constituency.