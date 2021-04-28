West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Udaynarayanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Udaynarayanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 182) in Haora district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Udaynarayanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Samir Kumar Panja won Udaynarayanpur constituency seat by a margin of 13.20% beating Indian National Congress candidate Karar Saroj Ranjan by 23758 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Udaynarayanpur assembly constituency.