West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Uluberia Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Uluberia Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 178) in Haora district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Uluberia Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Pulak Roy won Uluberia Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 20.20% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Md.Nasiruddin by 35344 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Uluberia Dakshin assembly constituency.