Earlier known for bandhs, insurgency, Northeast has made rapid progress in last 10 yrs: J P Nadda

Itanagar: BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday claimed that the Northeast, which was earlier known for bandh culture, insurgency and targeted killings, has made rapid progress in the last ten years of the Modi government.

He released the party manifesto for the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the northeastern state.

"The Northeast, which was neglected for decades, has witnessed a sea change after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The region is now known for progress, development and prosperity," Nadda said.

He added that the BJP government at the Centre is working for the development of the northeastern states in various sectors, including power, tourism, internet connectivity, agriculture and sports.

The manifesto promises the creation of robust infrastructure, women empowerment, employment and accountable governance.

Nadda said the BJP government would launch the Arunachal Pradesh Gati Shakti master plan for the next five years to boost multi-modal connectivity and integrated infrastructural development in the state by implementing projects in roadways, railways and airways sectors.