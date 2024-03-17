Assam: AAP asks Congress-led Opposition bloc to withdraw their candidates from two Lok Sabha seats

Guwahati: The Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday urged the Congress-led forum of 16 Opposition parties in the state to withdraw candidates from two Lok Sabha constituencies, Sonitpur and Dibrugarh, and support its candidates instead.

The appeal comes days after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party withdrew its candidate from the Gauhati Lok Sabha seat and extended its support to the Congress candidate, who is being backed by the forum.

Chief spokesperson of AAP's Assam unit, Anurupa Dekaraja told reporters that the forum should support the AAP candidates as they had a fair chance of winning the two seats against BJP.