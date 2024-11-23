Home
NDA's win in Assam bypolls testament of good governance: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The chief minister extended his gratitude to the people for their support and reiterated his commitment to work for the development of the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 12:26 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 12:26 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaNDA

