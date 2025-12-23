Menu
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad HC grants bail to two brothers arrested for illegal sale of banned cough syrup

Rana and Singh were arrested on November 13 for allegedly diverting stock of Phensedyl cough syrup.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 10:46 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 10:46 IST
India NewsAllahabad High CourtCough Syrup

