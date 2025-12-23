<p>New Delhi: At least 10 flights were cancelled and more than 270 flights were delayed at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-airport">Delhi airport</a> due to fog and low visibility conditions on Tuesday.</p>.<p>An official said 6 arrivals and 4 departures have been cancelled for the day.</p>.Air India flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to engine failure.<p>Over 270 flights have been delayed and the average delay time for departures is 29 minutes, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.</p>.<p>"Visibility at the airport is improving; however, flight departures for certain destinations may experience delay," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.</p>