Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | BJP gained most from defections in outgoing Assembly

The saffron party admitted seven MLAs who were elected from three different parties in the past five years, shows an ADR report
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 13:14 IST
BJPIndia PoliticsRJDJDUBihar AssemblyBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us