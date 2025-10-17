<p>New Delhi: Seventeen MLAs crossed over to other parties after being elected in the 2020 Assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly">Bihar</a>, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> being the main beneficiary.</p><p>The BJP admitted seven MLAs who got elected from three different parties in the past five years.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rjd">RJD</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jdu">JD(U)</a> also inducted five MLAs each from other parties, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).</p><p>Two RJD MLAs, Bharad Bind and Sangita Kumari, chose the saffron party while In the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>lost two MLAs — Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav — to the BJP. </p><p>Three MLAs — Mishri Lal Yadav, Raju Kumar Singh and Swarna Singh — of Mukesh Sahani-led Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) also crossed over to the BJP.</p>. <p>The RJD admitted four AIMIM MLAs — Mohd Izhar Asfi, Mohd Anzar Nayeemi, Shahnawaz and Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad — as well as Bimar Bharti from JD(U).</p><p>In return, the JD(U) admitted three RJD MLAs — Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Pralhad Yadav — and a BSP MLA, Mohd Zama Khan, and LJP’s Raj Kumar Singh.</p><p>The analysis showed the RJD had lost the highest number of five MLAs to other parties, while parties such as the BJP and the CPI(ML)L did not see any defections.</p>.Bihar Assembly strength explained: Current party-wise numbers and political balance ahead of 2025 elections. <p>The ADR analysis on the outgoing Assembly also showed that 15 sessions were held between November 2020 and July 2025, with a total of 146 sittings during this period.</p><p>Over these five years, the ADR report said the Bihar Assembly sat for an average of 29 days per year. The longest sessions were the second and fifth sessions, each having 22 sittings.</p><p>The analysis also showed 251 MLAs asked a total of 22,505 questions. BJP MLA Arun Shankar Prasad asked the highest number of 275 questions, followed by Manohar Prasad Singh of the Congress, who posed 231 questions.</p><p>In the past five years, 99 Bills were introduced, and all of them were passed on the same day of their introduction.</p>