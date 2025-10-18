<p>Bengaluru: A day after a farmer was injured during an operation to rescue a tiger in Badagalapura, Saragur taluk in Mysuru district, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) during wildlife rescue operations to avoid recurrence of such incidents.</p>.<p>Khandre said he has told the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) to take steps in this regard. "Directions have been given to provide the necessary compensation and pay the hospital bills of the injured farmer," a statement from the minister's office said, adding that action should be taken against officials in case of lapses during the rescue operation.</p>