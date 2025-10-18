Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to extend AI-powered facial recognition attendance system to government school, PU teachers

Teachers will have to install the app on their phones and mark the time of their entry and exit on it.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 00:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 00:03 IST
Karnataka NewsAIGovernment schoolsPUattendance

Follow us on :

Follow Us