<p>Bengaluru: Eager to leverage the capabilities of advanced technologies in administration, the Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to extend the use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered facial recognition attendance system to teachers at government schools and pre-university colleges.</p><p>Following reports of teachers' absence during school hours, the department decided to employ a foolproof system to monitor their attendance. "There have been complaints of teachers recording their attendance in the register, and then leaving to attend personal work during school hours," a source in the Department of School Education and Literacy said.</p><p>Attendance will be monitored through a dedicated app, which the department is already using for marking the attendance of students. The app-based attendance system was rolled out on an experimental basis at schools and colleges in Mandya, Haveri and Bengaluru South. "The system has been in place for the last three months, and the results have been encouraging. We will extend the system across the state this year itself," the source added.</p><p>Teachers will have to install the app on their phones and mark the time of their entry and exit on it. Information on the app will be inspected by deputy directors of the respective districts.</p>.<p>Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said, "Teachers at government schools and colleges are not only the best, but they are also the most well-trained and well-paid teachers. We have decided to use the AI-powered attendance system to ensure their presence at schools so they can put their skills to use. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the adoption of the AI system in the 2025-26 budget."</p>.<p>But the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers' Association pointed to technical glitches on the app. Association president Chandrashekara Nuggli urged the department to convene a meeting with the teachers before extending the AI system across the state.</p>