Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Chhath vs Halloween row emerges as BJP slams Lalu, RJD for celebrating 'international' festival

PM Modi was among those that raised the issue; at a rally at Saharsa, he alleged that the RJD-Congress combine were busy celebrating “international” festivals.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 15:46 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsChhath PujaRJDHalloweenBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us