Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Congress accuses NDA of making 'false promises', neglecting development of Bhagalpur, Seemanchal

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked why has the 'double-engine government' neglected Seemanchal and left this region in a state of disrepair.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 08:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 08:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharNDABihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us