<p>Bengaluru: The RT Nagar police have arrested two 20-year-old men for stabbing a second-year PU student following a quarrel over a girl.</p>.<p>The suspects were identified as Pradhudev, an ambulance driver, and his friend Ganesh, a restaurant worker.</p>.US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents.<p>Police said that on October 11, the duo confronted 19-year-old Vaibhav Aryan, a resident of Thimmaiah Garden, after a prior dispute involving his girlfriend.</p>.<p>The argument escalated after a phone exchange, and during the confrontation outside Aryan’s college, Pradhudev allegedly stabbed him in the left hand and abdomen.</p>.<p>Aryan sustained minor injuries and was admitted to hospital. Based on his complaint, the police arrested both suspects. Further investigation is underway.</p>