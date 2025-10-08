Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Election Commission deploys 800 flying squads to attend complaints of MCC violations

The MCC came into effect in Bihar on Monday evening after the EC announced the poll schedule.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 14:19 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us