<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> will visit Bihar next week-end to review the preparedness to hold Assembly elections in the state, indicating that the countdown for the official announcement on poll schedule has started.</p><p>Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are expected to be in Patna on October 4 and 5 where they will hold meetings with the Chief Electoral Officer and others.</p><p>The EC has to complete the election process before November 22. The schedule for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> polls is likely to be announced any time after October 5.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Vote revdi' with 'vote chori': Congress slams PM Modi over Rs 10,000 scheme for women.<p>On October 3, officials said, a meeting of general, police and expenditure observers appointed by the EC have also been scheduled to be held in India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi’s Dwarka.</p><p>The EC’s visit to Bihar will come days after the publication of the final voters’ list in the state following the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The draft list contained 7.24 crore voters while around 65 lakh names were omitted for various reasons.</p><p>The final list is prepared after deciding on the claims and objections submitted till September 1. </p>