<p>The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has put up a stunning performance in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly elections</a>, with the alliance leading in 204 of the 243 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) trends at 2.50 pm on Friday. </p><p>The BJP and JD(U)-led alliance surged far beyond what most exit polls had projected, as the counting of votes for the Assembly elections progressed. </p>.Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Congress struggles to stay afloat, leading in just 1 seat.<p>While most exit polls projected a minimum of 120 seats and a maximum of 172 for the NDA, the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan was projected to win 32 to 118 seats. The exit poll by Poll Diary had projected the NDA would win up to 209 seats.</p><p>The majority mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly stands at 122.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, leading in 34 seats, according to the ECI trends, is heading for a humiliating defeat. Pollsters had projected the alliance would will a minimum of 65 seats and a maximum of 118. The exit poll by Poll Diary had projected the Mahagathbandhan would win up to 32 seats.</p><p>Here is what some of the exit polls predictions.</p>. <p>The projection made by the pollsters that the NDA would have a comfortable victory in 2025 was accurate. This was in contrast to what happened in 2015 and 2020 elections where exit polls were largely inaccurate.</p><p>The two-phase voting in Bihar saw a record turnout. While the first phase of polling held on November 6 saw a polling percentage of about 65, the second phase held on November 11 saw a turnout of 67.14.</p>