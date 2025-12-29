<p>New Delhi: BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to get a government bungalow at 9, Sunehri Bagh in Lutyens' Delhi, official sources said on Monday.</p>.<p>Nabin, who was appointed the national working president of the BJP earlier this month, may shift to the Type 8 bungalow next month, they said.</p>.<p>Several leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, have official bungalows on Sunehri Bagh Road.</p>.<p>Gandhi's bungalow number 5 is close to the 9, Sunehri Bagh bungalow.</p>.The big Thackeray reunion, BJP-Shiv Sena's might and a triangular contest for BMC elections.<p>Nabin, who was a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, is likely to eventually succeed J P Nadda as the BJP national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.</p>.<p>A five-time MLA, Nabin represents the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna and has twice served as a minister in the Bihar government. </p>