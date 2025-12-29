Menu
Centre extends procurement of green gram till January 22

The Ministry approved procurement of 38,000 tonne green gram under PSS in the state during kharif season.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 18:08 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 18:08 IST
