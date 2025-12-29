<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Monday extended the procurement of green gram (moong) till January 22, 2026 during the 2024-25 kharif season in Karnataka. </p><p>Announcing this, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that earlier the Ministry had announced the procurement of green gram from for the duration of 90 days w.e.f. 25.09.2025 up to 23.12.2025 under price stabilisation scheme (PSS) . Thereafter, on request of the State Government, the procurement period has been extended for a period of one month i.e. upto January,22, 2026, he said. </p><p>The Ministry approved procurement of 38,000 tonne green gram under PSS in the state during kharif season. </p>.Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore.<p>Earlier Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi had written a letter to Chouhan to extend the deadline for procurement as farmers still bringing produce to the agriculture markets ( mandis). </p><p>Joshi also urged the state government to open more procurement centres in all the districts the entire state to help farmers to sell their produce. </p>