<p>Bengaluru: The government has decided to introduce a law to "effectively implement" internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) through the 6-6-5 formula as per the August 25 government order (GO).</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting in this regard on Wednesday, in which Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and others participated, where issues concerning internal reservation and its implementation were concerned.</p>.<p>The chief minister is said to have directed that no caste should face injustice while finalising the roster.</p>.<p>Briefing reporters after the meeting, Patil said, "A law is needed to effectively implement internal reservation and provide adequate justice and representation to everyone. A draft has already been prepared."</p>.<p>According to the initial draft which DH has accessed, the legislation is named "The Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Ordinance, 2025".</p>.<p>However, sources feel that an ordinance may not be needed, and instead the legislation will be introduced as a Bill in the upcoming winter session of the legislature in Belagavi.</p>.<p>The legislation mandates that internal reservation be implemented as per the 6-6-5 formula of the government. </p>.<p>Group A comprises 16 castes (Madiga and 15 affiliated castes), group B has 19 castes (Holeya and 18 affiliated castes) and group C comprises 63 castes (Lambani, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha and 59 'most backward' communities). Overall there are 101 SC castes in Karnataka.</p>.<p>The legislation also notes that the three SC castes not included in this formula (Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra) can take reservation either under Category A or B as per the circular issued on October 8. </p>.<p>The legislation clarifies these classifications will only apply for state government jobs and not for central government jobs and departments.</p>.<p><strong>Two more meetings</strong></p>.<p>The government has scheduled a meeting on Thursday to discuss issues regarding reservation in promotions.</p>.<p>On Friday, CM Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting with the 59 nomadic, semi-nomadic and highly sensitive SC communities to discuss with them on their demand for a separate 1% reservation.</p>.<p>Earlier on Wednesday, a delegation of nomadic community leaders met Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa and placed their demands before him. A delegation is also said to have met Siddaramaiah and submitted a memorandum to him.</p>.<p>This is as per the assurance by senior Congress leaders that a meeting would be held after Deepawali.</p>.<p>The Confederation of Untouchable Nomadic SC Communities has been urging the government to grant them separate 1% reservation as suggested by the H N Nagamohan Das Commission. They have urged the government to create a separate board for them that doesn't include communities like Korma and Korcha and provide a comprehensive package.</p>