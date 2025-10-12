Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | I.N.D.I.A bloc likely to wrap up seat-sharing negotiations by October 15

The I.N.D.I.A bloc is expected to wrap up the negotiations by October 15, two days before the last date for filing of nominations for the first phase of Assembly elections on November 6.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 13:13 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 13:13 IST
