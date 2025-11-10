<p>Bihar is all set for the second and final phase of polling in the Assembly elections on Tuesday (November 11). </p><p>Campaigning ended on Monday, with both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition Mahagathbandhan making last-minute appeals to voters and highlighting their key promises. </p><p>The counting of votes in the 243 constituencies, including 121 that went to the polls on November 6, will be held on November 14. </p><p>Based on factors such as prominent candidates, such as key leaders, incumbent and former Ministers and celebrities, in the fray, history of close contests and landslide victories in the 2020 elections, and regional caste dynamics, here are some key constituencies likely to see keen contests in the second phase.</p>.<p>A key constituency in the border district. The BJP won the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bettiah-constituency-results-2025-bihar-assembly-election-3781930">Bettiah</a> constituency in 2020 by over 18,000 votes. This time, former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi is hoping to retain the seat she has won five times so far since 2000 (except in 2015). It will be a test of anti-incumbency for her over issues such as cross-border migration. Local OBC leader Rohit Sikaria, contesting as an independent, could impact the Mahagathbandhan's votes.</p><p><strong>Key candidates</strong></p><p>Renu Devi (BJP)</p><p>Wasi Ahmad (Congress)</p><p>Rohit Sikaria (Independent)</p>.<p>A prestige contest for BJP veteran and former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad in the Seemanchal region. Tarkishore Prasad, who has held the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/katihar-constituency-results-2025-bihar-assembly-election-3781980">Katihar</a> seat since 2005, faces <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-dad-son-ex-deputy-chief-minister-tarkishore-prasad-in-katihars-vip-fight-3788239">Vikassheel Insaan Party's Saurabh Agarwal</a>, son of his longtime aide Ashok Agarwal. </p><p>Jan Suraaj has fielded Ghazi Sharique. A strong performance by Prashant Kishor’s party in Muslim-dominated areas could split the Mahagathbandhan votes to the BJP’s advantage. Muslim, Yadav and extremely backward class voters dominate the constituency.</p><p><strong>Key candidates</strong></p><p>Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)</p><p>Saurabh Agarwal (VIP)</p><p>Ghazi Sharique (Jan Suraaj Party)</p>.<p>A battleground for Industries Minister and incumbent MLA Nitish Mishra in the Mithilanchal region. Mishra won the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/jhanjharpur-constituency-results-2025-bihar-assembly-election-3781955">Jhanjharpur</a> seat by over 41,700 votes in 2020. It is going to be a repeat of the 2020 contest as Mishra again faces Ram Narayan Yadav of the CPI, a Mahagathbandhan ally. While the 'upper' castes and Yadavs dominate the demographics here, the Scheduled Castes also form a sizable block. </p><p><strong>Key candidates</strong></p><p>Nitish Mishra (BJP)</p><p>Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI) </p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/jamui-constituency-results-2025-bihar-assembly-election-3782158">Jamui Assembly constituency</a> is significant for its diverse political landscape. The seat, which was once a stronghold of Left-wing extremism, has seen historical shifts in party loyalties. The constituency gained much attention in the 2020 elections when BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh, Olympian shooter and daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, won with a decisive margin against Vijay Prakash Yadav of the RJD. This time, she is aiming to retain the seat in a three-way contest. </p><p><strong>Key candidates</strong></p><p>Shreyasi Singh (BJP)</p><p>Shamshad Alam (RJD) </p><p>Anil Prasad Sah (Jan Suraaj Party)</p>.<p>A general category seat, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/motihari-constituency-results-2025-bihar-assembly-election-3781936">Motihari</a> has been a strong constituency for the BJP. Party veteran Pramod Kumar, incumbent Law Minister, has represented the seat since 2005. The predominantly rural constituency is expected to see a straight contest between Pramod Kumar and Dewa Gupta of the RJD. </p><p><strong>Key candidates</strong></p><p>Pramod Kumar (BJP)</p><p>Dewa Gupta (RJD) </p>