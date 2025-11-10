Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly elections 2025 | Key constituencies likely to see keen contest in Phase 2

Tight contests are expected in seats like Katihar, Bettiah, and Jamui as BJP, RJD, and Jan Suraaj face off in crucial constituencies
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Bettiah (West Champaran district)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Katihar (Katihar district)

Jhanjharpur (Madhubani district)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jamui (Jamui district)

Motihari (East Champaran district)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 09:46 IST
India NewsIndiaBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us