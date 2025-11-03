<p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Monday taking a dig at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders during a public rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga said “'Pappu', 'Tappu' and 'Akku' are the three new monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi.”</p><p>Mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, he said “'Pappu', 'Tappu' and 'Akku' are the three new monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi.” “These are the people who divide people in the name of caste and perpetuate riots,” Adityanath alleged.</p><p>He also alleged that the Congress, RJD and SP were “embracing criminals” in Bihar, allowing infiltrators to compromise with the state’s security.</p>.<p>Addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Adityanath also claimed that under the RJD-Congress rule, ration meant for the poor were looted in the state.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>