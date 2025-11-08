<p>Bengaluru's weather is something that brings a smile on everyone who is living in the city. From a hustle culture lifestyle and hectic corporate life, Bengaluru folks have a tendency to plan impromptu road trips as well as beautiful getaways perhaps every weekend on any season.</p><p>Take a look at some of magical drives from Bengaluru to enjoy monsoon. </p>.Planning an international getaway from Bengaluru next month? Checkout most pocket-friendly options here.<p>1.Bandipur</p><p>Enjoy the forest view of a canopy of rosewood, teak pipal, banyan, and tamarind trees while driving from Bengaluru to Bandipur. Rains make it look more dense, lush and thick. One can also enjoy the Balmuri waterfalls on the way. Bandipur also provides tourists with an absolute amazing wildlife jeep safari at the Bandipur forest, which is said to be a home to the Indian elephant, gaur, and Bengal tiger among others.</p><p>Distance from Bengaluru- 224km</p>.<p>2. Chikmagalur</p><p>Famous for its tea and coffee estates, Chikmagalur falls in the southern part of Karnataka. Tourists come here and enjoy trekking of the highest peaks, mountain biking, and visiting waterfalls, lakes, and temples, such as Srinegi Sharadha Peeth. The best time to explore this place is perhaps the monsoon season, which makes it naturally beautiful while giving it a lushy beauty.</p><p>Distance from Bengaluru- 242km</p>.<p>3. Hogenakkal Falls</p><p>Located in Tamil Nadu, Hogenakkal refers to the work 'smoking rock'. It is majorly famous for the waterfalls, bathing spots, and coracle rides. One of the interseting spots here is the massage centre, where massages are given on flat rocks near the falls. Again preferably best during monsoons.</p><p>Distance from Bengaluru- 125km</p>.<p>4. Shivansamudra Falls</p><p>Shivasamundra falls translates to 'Shiva's sea.' It is a segmented waterfall at a height of 200 feet. The waterfall if formed by the river Kaveri. During the monsoons, the Turahalli forest, which is located on the way to the falls, counts as a perfect spot for birdwatchers, as a large number of peafowls and mynahs can be spotted at that time.</p><p>Distance from Bengaluru- 130km</p>.<p>5. Lakkidi</p><p>Lakkidi is located on the western border of the Kerala's hilliest district, Wayanad. It is one of the highest points in the district, perched at a height of 700 metres at the top of the Thamarassery Ghat. People can enjoy the rustic themed treehouses, and pool villas at some really beautiful eco-friendly rainforest resorts.</p><p>Distance from Bengaluru- 290km</p>.<p>6. Pollibetta</p><p>Monsoon season in Pollibetta make this place wrapped with glossy green coffee bushes and pepper vines. One can enjoy the waterfalls such as Abbi and Hattihole, while staying at some of the premiuim heritage bungalows such as the Cottabetta or Thaneerhulla.</p><p>Distance from Bengaluru- 230km</p>.<p>7.Sakleshpur</p><p>Plantations of coffe, cardamom, pepper, and areca, makes Sakleshpur a proper spot for a monsoon visit. One can also visit Manjarabad, Tipu Sultan's strategic fort, on the way here.</p><p>Distace from Bengaluru- 221km</p>.<p>8.Coonor</p><p>Drive to Coonor for some really beautiful as well as quiter getaway. one gets to see some impressive viewpoints, including Dolphin's nose, Catherine Falls, and Rangaswamy Pillar here. People also get a chance to stay in a plantation bungalow while trekking downhill past Toda hamlets.</p><p>Distance from Bengaluru- 285km</p>.<p>9.Agumbe</p><p>Often called as the Cherrapunjee of the South, Agumbe receives a mean annual rainfall of 7,620mm, makes it a perfect spot to enjoy your monsoon drives from Bengaluru.</p><p>Distance from Bengaluru- 375km</p>.<p>10. Munnar</p><p>Choose Munnar to feel the monsoon breeze as well as greenery during the season. Enjoy the perfect views of the green tea plantations, and a few wildlife spots during the rains.</p><p>Distance from Bengaluru- 523km</p>