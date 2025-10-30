<p>Patna: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhath-puja">Chhath festival </a>may be over on October 28th. But the political war, in the name of the holy festival, is turning into a Mahabharat between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> and INDIA bloc in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a> battlefield.</p><p>A day after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> slammed Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Narendra Modi</a> for enacting a “drama” to take a holy dip in the artificial pond near Yamuna on the occasion of Chhath puja, Modi on Thursday hit back at the Congress for “unsavoury remarks.”</p><p>Launching a blistering attack on the principal Opposition party, Modi said while he, as the Prime Minister, was trying his best to get <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/unesco">UNESCO</a> heritage status for one of the most revered festival Chhath, the Congress was using words like “drama” and “nautanki” for the auspicious festival where lakhs of women keep ‘nirjala vrat’ (observe fast without water).</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Trying to get UNESCO heritage tag': PM Modi slams Congress, RJD for ‘insulting Chhath Puja’.<p>“Punish such people who have insulted and used derogatory terms like ‘drama’ and ‘nautanki’ for Chhath during this election,” said Modi, without naming Rahul, in the same Muzaffarpur, from where Congress leader had yesterday accused PM of deferring his plan to take bath near an artificial pond erected with mineral water near Yamuna (which remains a highly polluted river even today) on the occasion of Chhath.</p><p>“The people of Muzaffarpur are as sweet as its famous fruit litchi,” said Modi, while flattering the gathering. “However, the peace in the region is possible due to good governance established by Nitish-Modi combine. Otherwise, who can forget the Golu kidnapping case of Muzaffarpur where a school boy was kidnapped and killed when his parents could not pay ransom in 2001,” reminded Modi the horror story of Lalu-Rabri era and said "over 35,000 kidnapping incidents took place during the RJD regime."</p><p><strong>Five Ks</strong></p><p>Asking the voters to keep ‘Jungle Raj rulers’ at bay, Modi said, “The RJD regime was known for five Ks: Katta (country-made pistol), krurta (cruelty), katuta (bitterness), kushashan (bad governance) and corruption. So, don’t fall into the trap of 'Yuvraj' who has been promising moon, knowing that his alliance won’t come to power, so what’s the harm in making promises which cannot be fulfilled ever”.</p>.Rahul's 'copy-paste' Chhath Puja greeting triggers row, BJP says 'no connection with Bihar’s traditions'.<p><strong>Driving a wedge</strong></p><p>Modi also tried to drive a wedge between the RJD and the Congress and said, “The Congress wants the RJD to lose as many seats as possible as it is roping in all those to campaign in Bihar who had earlier insulted Biharis in their State.” Modi cited the example of a former Punjab CM who had ridiculed Biharis a few years back.</p><p>Without naming Nitish as the CM face, Modi asked the gathering to ensure return of the NDA regime. “Ek baar phir, NDA sarkar,” Modi gave the slogan.</p><p>Voting in Bihar is slated for November 6 and 11. </p>