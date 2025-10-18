Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD's Chapra nominee Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav owns assets worth over Rs 24 crore

Yadav, one of the best-known singers and actors in the most popular dialect of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been fielded by the RJD from the seat, a day after he joined the party.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 06:38 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 06:38 IST
