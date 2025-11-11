<p>The people of Bihar on Tuesday voted in large numbers in the second phase of the Assembly election. </p><p>Bihar saw its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent, surpassing phase 1, which had recorded 65 per cent on November 6, as per Election Commission of India app.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Voting ends: Here's what happened in 2020.<p>Kishanganj saw the highest voter turnout in the second phase at 76.26 per cent, followed by Katihar at 75.23 per cent, Purnia at 73.79 per cent, Supaul at 70.69 per cent, and Purvi Champaran at 69.02 per cent. </p><p>Other districts that recorded strong participation include Araria (67.79%), Aurangabad (64.48%), Bhagalpur (66.03%), Gaya (67.50%), and Jamui (67.81%). Rohtas, Madhubani, and Sitamarhi recorded relatively lower turnout, ranging between 60% and 65%.<br><br>The second phase saw 122 constituencies vote across 20 districts.</p><p>Among the candidates contesting were 12 ministers from the current cabinet, including JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).</p><p>The battle in Bihar is between the incumbent NDA alliance, featuring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP along with other parties and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which comprises RJD and Congress. </p><p>Nitish Kumar is in line for a record 10th term, while Tejashwi Yadav has been projected as the CM face by the opposition alliance. The counting and the result of the election will be declared on November 14. </p>