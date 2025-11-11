Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: State records highest-ever turnout of 67.14% in second phase

The people of Bihar on Tuesday voted in large numbers in the second phase of the Assembly election.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 13:04 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 13:04 IST
