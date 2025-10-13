Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Tej Pratap to contest from Mahua as his party names candidates for 21 seats

The JJD fielded Sanjay Yadav in Madhepura, Taurif Rahman in Narkatiaganj, Dharmendra in Barauli, and Braj Bihari Bhatt in Kuchaikot, among others.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 15:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharmahuaTej PratapBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us