<p>New Delhi: A student of the South Asian University in south Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday, following which a team reached South Asian University, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.</p>.<p>The call was made by someone known to the girl, police said, adding that the student is currently being counselled.</p>.<p>"The girl has not given any statement so far. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on her version," the officer said.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway, police added. </p>