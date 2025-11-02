Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Zero tolerance for any kind of violence: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

"Any act of violence will not be tolerated. All voters will be able to cast their votes peacefully, freely and transparently. The Election Commission is fully prepared for this, he said.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 11:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 11:42 IST
India NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025Gyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us