<p>Lucknow: Days after the killing of a Jan Suraj party worker in Mokama in the poll bound Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said that the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections would be conducted in a peaceful, transparent and impartial manner.</p><p>''The Election Commission has zero tolerance for violence,'' Kumar said while speaking to reporters in Kanpur. Jan Suraj worker Dular Chand Yadav was killed in poll related violence a few days back.</p><p>He said that he was hopeful that the voters of Bihar would take part in the elections like they celebrate the festivals. ''I hope the people will come out of their homes in large numbers,'' he added.</p><p>Kumar, who was in Kanpur to take part in two events, said that the voters' list having names of seven crore people have been updated in Bihar so that there not a single fake name and that no genuine voter was left out,</p><p>''It is our endeavor that the Bihar assembly polls become an example not only for the country but also for the democracies in the world,'' Kumar said.</p><p>Bihar would go to polls in two phases on November six and 11. The counting of votes would be taken up on November 14.</p><p>Kumar used a poem to reply to the opponents of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The opposition parties have been up in arms against the SIR which was launched in Bihar and was now set to be launched in the other states.</p>