Bihar Assembly Polls: EC says Anganwadi workers to help verify identity of burqa-clad voters at polling stations

On Thursday, the poll authority had said up to 90,712 Anganwadi Sevikas will be deployed on poll duty.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 07:19 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 07:19 IST
