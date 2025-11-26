<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday said that Constitutional duties were the foundations for a strong democracy and urged citizens to fulfil them. </p><p>In a letter to the citizens of the country on the occasion of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=constitution">Constitution</a> Day, the prime minister said it is the responsibility of the people to strengthen democracy by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18.</p><p>Modi also reinstated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mahatma%20gandhi">Mahatma Gandhi</a>'s belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation for social and economic progress.</p>.Constitution at 76: The crisis of democratic governance.<p>Further the prime minister said the policies and decisions taken today will shape the lives of generations to come, and urged citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.</p><p>“Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy,” Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He also paid tributes to the farners of the Constitution.</p><p>“Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat,” Modi said. </p>