<p>Janshakti Janta Dal leader and RJD supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalu-prasad-yadav">Lalu Prasad</a>'s elder son <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tej-pratap-yadav">Tej Pratap</a> was in the fourth slot in the Mahua seat, according to trends available on the Election Commission website at 1 pm on Friday. It was declared after the eighth round of counting</p><p>Tej Pratap Yadav had recently created his own political party after being expelled from the RJD by his father. He was trailing by 20,188 votes from Sanjay Kumar Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who is leading there. </p><p>Yadav polled 5,860 votes after the eighth round, while Singh of LJP (Ram Vilas) bagged 26,048 votes followed by Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD (17,481 votes) and Amit Kumar of AIMIM who currently occupied the third spot (8,096 votes).</p><p>Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman.</p><p>He, however, deleted the social media post later claiming that his page was "hacked". Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".</p>