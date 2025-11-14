Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Election Results 2025 | Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap at fourth position in Mahua

Yadav had recently created his own political party after being expelled from the RJD by his father.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 08:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BIHAR 2025 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
Valmiki NagarRamnagarNarkatiaganjBagahaLauriyaNautanChanpatiaBettiahSiktaRaxaulSugauliNarkatiyaHarsidhiGovindganjKesariaKalyanpurPipraMadhubanMotihariChiraiaDhakaSheoharRigaBathnahaPariharSursandBajpattiSitamarhiRunnisaidpurBelsandHarlakhiBenipattiKhajauliBabubarhiBisfiMadhubaniRajnagarJhanjharpurPhulparasLaukahaNirmaliPipraSupaulTriveniganjChhatapurNarpatganjRaniganjForbesganjArariaJokihatSiktiBahadurganjThakurganjKishanganjKochadhamanAmourBaisiKasbaBanmankhiRupauliDhamdahaPurniaKatiharKadwaBalrampurPranpurManihariBarariKorhaAlamnagarBihariganjSingheshwarMadhepuraSonbarshaSaharsaSimri BakhtiarpurMahishiKusheshwar AsthanGaura BauramBenipurAlinagarDarbhanga RuralDarbhangaHayaghatBahadurpurKeotiJaleGaighatAuraiMinapurBochahanSakraKurhaniMuzaffarpurKantiBarurajParooSahebganjBaikunthpurBarauliGopalganjKuchaikoteBhoreHathuaSiwanZiradeiDarauliRaghunathpurDaraundaBarhariaGoriakothiMaharajganjEkmaManjhiBaniapurTaraiyaMarhauraChapraGarkhaAmnourParsaSonpurHajipurLalganjVaishaliMahuaRaja PakarRaghopurMahnarPatepurKalyanpurWarisnagarSamastipurUjiarpurMorwaSarairanjanMohiuddinnagarBibhutipurRoseraHasanpurCheria-BariarpurBachhwaraTeghraMatihaniSahebpur KamalBegusaraiBakhriAlauliKhagariaBeldaurParbattaBihpurGopalpurPirpaintiKahalgaonBhagalpurSultanganjNathnagarAmarpurDhoraiyaBankaKatoriaBelharTarapurMungerJamalpurSuryagarhaLakhisaraiSheikhpuraBarbighaAsthawanBiharsharifRajgirIslampurHilsaNalandaHarnautMokamaBarhBakhtiarpurDighaBankipurKumhrarPatna SahibFatuhaDanapurManerPhulwariMasaurhiPaliganjBikramSandeshBarharaArrahAgiaonTarariJagdishpurShahpurBrahampurBuxarDumraonRajpurRamgarhMohaniaBhabuaChainpurChenariSasaramKargaharDinaraNokhaDehriKarakatArwalKurthaJehanabadGhosiMakhdumpurGohObraNabinagarKutumbaAurangabadRafiganjGuruaSherghatiImamganjBarachattiBodh GayaGaya TownTikariBelaganjAtriWazirganjRajauliHisuaNawadaGobindpurWarsaliganjSikandraJamuiJhajhaChakaiLoad More
Assembly Elections 2025 |
BIHAR
Published 14 November 2025, 08:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRJDLalu Prasad YadavTej Pratap YadavBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us