Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar's longest and shortest serving CMs: 17 elections, 23 CMs, and Nitish Kumar’s 18-year dominance

Nitish Kumar holds the record for longest serving CM of the state, he has been in the top office for more than 18 years now.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 13:19 IST
Nitish KumarBiharRabri Devilalu prasadBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us