<p>Since independence, Bihar has seen 17 elections, 8 President's rule and 23 Chief Ministers. Satish Prasad Singh holds the record for having the shortest stint as CM. He tenure lasted only for four days - from 28 January 1968 to 1 February 1968. Nitish Kumar holds the record for longest serving CM of the state, he has been in the top office for more than 18 years now. </p><p>Krishna Singh was the first CM of Bihar who served the state for more than 13 years - from 15 August 1947 to 31 January 1961. After Krishna Singh, none of the CMs could complete 5-year term until 1990.</p>.<p>This changed when Janata Dal came in power with majority and Lalu Prasad completed his term of 5 years and remained CM from 1990 to 1995. This was the 10th election. Again from 1995-2000, Bihar returned to its old ways - CM's changed, President's rule was imposed. With small blips in-between, Rabri almost completed served for another 5 years - from 11 March 2000 to 6 March 2005. </p><p>Then Nitish era began in the state and he has served the state from 2005. In between, Jitan Ram Manjhhi became CM for 278 days and it has been Nitish-raj in the state again after that and it has remained so. </p>