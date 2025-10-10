<p>Patna: CPI general secretary D Raja on Friday said the party has submitted a list of 24 candidates to the INDIA bloc Convener Tejashwi Yadav, as seat-sharing talks are going on for Bihar assembly elections.</p><p>Addressing the CPI state council meeting here, Raja said that the CPI, as a constituent of the INDIA bloc, is "committed to defeating the NDA government and forming a government that works for the welfare of the people. We have submitted a list of 24 candidates to INDIA bloc convener Tejashwi Yadav."</p><p>In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, the CPI had won 2 of the 6 seats it contested.</p><p>Raja said that Bihar has suffered immensely under 20 years of NDA rule, with "corruption and crime reaching alarming levels". He accused the Central government of pursuing "corporate-driven and anti-people policies" that have led to soaring inflation and shrinking job opportunities.</p>.Bihar Assembly Polls: EC says Anganwadi workers to help verify identity of burqa-clad voters at polling stations.<p>He asserted, "Nomination for the Bihar Assembly polls has begun, and the eyes of the entire nation are on this election. We must replace the NDA government with an INDIA bloc government to build a prosperous and progressive Bihar."</p><p>The meeting resolved to contest the polls on key public issues such as education, healthcare, unemployment, inflation, land reforms, and migration.</p><p>Raja said that the BJP is eager to dominate state politics. If that happens, Bihar will face "the threat of communal and fascist forces". He urged the party's cadre to work with full dedication, discipline, and unity to ensure the victory of the INDIA bloc.</p>