Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

CPI submits list of 24 candidates for Bihar polls to Tejashwi Yadav: General Secretary D Raja

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, the CPI had won 2 of the 6 seats it contested.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 16:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPITejashwi YadavD RajaBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us