<p>New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday asked enforcement agencies and security forces to take pro-active and preventive action during the Bihar elections to ensure drugs, liquor and cash are not used to sway voters.</p>.<p>The meeting was held to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to combat the pernicious effects of cash and other inducements in elections, the poll authority said.</p>.<p>The different agencies briefed the commission regarding their preparation, steps taken and proposed to be taken for ensuring inducement free elections.</p>.<p>The briefings were on a wide-range of topics pertaining to curbing the use of money and other inducements to vitiate elections were made, the EC said.</p>.<p>The commission instructed that there should be co-operation and sharing of intelligence of economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action.</p>.<p>It emphasised the intra agency co-ordination in each enforcement agency at national, state and district level various levels.</p>.<p>The commission also directed that the agencies concerned to map the constituencies to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, inter-state borders and international borders.</p>.<p>The agencies were asked to ensure policy of 'zero-tolerance' for free and fair elections in Bihar.</p>.<p>The chief secretary and DGP of Bihar will also join the meeting online along with state chief electoral officer.</p>.<p>Aimed at ensuring pro-active and preventive action by each law enforcement agency during the elections, the EC discussed the strategy to curb covert expenditure by candidates and political parties.</p>.<p>It also fine tuned cooperation and sharing of intelligence of economic offences among law enforcement agencies for effective action.</p>.<p>Bihar shares its international border with Nepal.</p>.<p>The committee includes 17 departments - CBDT, CBIC, ED, DRI, CEIB, FIU-IND, RBI, IBA, NCB, RPF, CISF, BSF, CRPF, SSB, BCAS, AAI and Department of Posts.</p>.<p>Bihar goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11 while votes will be counted on November 14. </p>