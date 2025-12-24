Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Mysaa first glimpse: Rashmika Mandanna's fierce, bloodied look goes viral

With Mysaa, Rashmika has once again pushed the envelope, proving her versatility with a performance that looks both raw and unapologetic.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 10:50 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaRashmika MandannaTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us