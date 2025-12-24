<p>Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie <em>Mysaa</em> has been one of the talking points in the industry, and ever since its announcement, the project has garnered significant attention. The makers elevated the excitement bar with the release of its first glimpse. Released today, the first look showcases a gritty and unapologetic side of Rashmika.</p><p>Touted to be one of the most intense films of 2026, <em>Mysaa</em> will see Rashmika in a never-before-seen avatar. With <em>Mysaa</em>, Rashmika has once again pushed the envelope, proving her versatility with a performance that looks both raw and unapologetic.</p>.<p>She will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences, and with the first look reveal, netizens are convinced that <em>Mysaa</em> will mark a significant turning point in the actress's career.</p><p>Her screaming screen presence and sheer intensity in the teaser have left audiences in awe, with social media users praising her eccentric energy and goosebump-inducing performance lighting up the silver screen.</p><p>By accepting challenging roles, Rashmika is proving her range and demonstrating the sophisticated skill set of a true artist. The last couple of years have been a phenomenal period for Rashmika, as her movies <em>Pushpa</em>, <em>Animal</em>, <em>Chhaava</em>, <em>The Girlfriend</em> & others went on to become blockbusters.</p><p>A user commented, “Rashmika as Mysaa is pure WILDFIRE 🔥🔥 Screen can’t handle that fierceness!” Another one wrote, “Rashmika completely owned this role!” A fan hailed her as a powerhouse, saying, “Pan-India No. 1 heroine delivering a MONSTER character — Mysaa by Rashmika 👑🔥” Another called, “Rashmika as MYSAA is unreal!”</p><p>Backed by Anil Sayyapureddy under the banner Unformula Films, <em>Mysaa</em> is directed by Rawindra Pulle and is all set to release in 2026.</p>