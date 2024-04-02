Lok Sabha Polls 2024: JD (U) launches campaign theme song 'Badha badha ho, lada lada ho Nitish Kumar'

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Tuesday came out with a theme song for the Lok Sabha polls seeking to project its septuagenarian president as one who could 'march ahead and fight'.

The colloquial Bihari number 'Badha badha ho, lada lada ho (march ahead and fight) Nitish Kumar' was launched at the JD(U) office here, in the presence of several senior leaders, including Bihar ministers— Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Chaoudhary and party's Rajya Sabha MPs, Sanjay Jha and Anil Hegde.

Party leaders also flagged off campaign vehicles that will be used by the JD(U) candidates in their respective constituencies during the campaign.

Encomiums are showered, in the song, on Kumar for taking charge of the state when it was 'a crown of thorns', and 'bringing back the honour that had been lost'.

The song highlights the developmental works done by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar in the state. It also highlights the state government initiatives taken for the upliftment of women and raising the quotas for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions.