<p>The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar elections — with the BJP and JD(U) contesting 101 seats each, and Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) allotted 29 seats. </p><p>What does this new parity mean for the Nitish–Modi equation? In this discussion, our reporters break down the numbers, analyse how the equal seat split could reshape power within the NDA, and what it signals for the 2025 Bihar poll battle. </p><p>Watch to understand the strategy behind the 101–101 deal and how it impacts alliances, leadership, and voter sentiment in Bihar. </p>