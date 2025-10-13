Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hamas fights back against Gaza foes, casting doubt on disarmament demand

On Monday, Hamas deployed members of its Qassam Brigades military wing as it freed the last living hostages seized two years ago.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 16:42 IST
World newshostageHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us