Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

NDA sweeps bypolls to four assembly segments in Bihar

The margin of victory was greater than the 17,285 votes polled by Mohd Amjad of Jan Suraaj, whom the RJD may have liked to blame for its defeat by causing a split in Muslim votes.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 10:19 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us