Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Samrat Choudhary: A political career mired in controversies

Chaudhary's political career has been mired in controversies. He was originally in the RJD but switched over to the JD(U) before again crossing over the fence to the BJP for greener pastures.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 21:19 IST
