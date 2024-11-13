Bypolls 2024 LIVE: Polling begins in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, 31 assembly seats across 10 states
The bypolls will be held in two phases with most of the polling taking place today. One Uttarakhand assembly seat and Maharashtra's Nanded seat will see polling on November 20. Counting of votes is on November 23, along with the assembly election results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. While the R G Kar issue remains a fresh scar in Bengal and will see the BJP and TMC spar over it, the Channapatna bypoll in Karnataka has taken a racist turn with slurs hurled at H D Kumaraswamy. Track the latest updates from the bypolls only with DH!
TMC, BJP set for electoral duel in Bengal bypolls amid protests over RG Kar incident
16:4912 Nov 2024
'Have called HDK Kariyanna with love': Minister Zameer Ahmed clarifies 'racist remark'
16:4912 Nov 2024
All eyes on Wayanad and Priyanka Gandhi's possible poll debut
16:4912 Nov 2024
Which seats are voting?
08:0813 Nov 2024
Polling begins in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, 31 assembly seats across 10 states
08:0013 Nov 2024
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Singh Chouhan urges everyone to vote in MP bypolls
VIDEO | #MadhyaPradeshBypolls2024: "I would like to urge everyone to participate in this festival of democracy. As they don't just cast votes, but also choose their representative," says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Singh Chouhan after casting vote in… pic.twitter.com/Cz9W6qif2C
Meghalaya bypoll: Voting under way in Gambegre assembly seat
Polling is under way for by-election to Gambegre assembly constituency in Meghalaya on Wednesday, amidst tight security arrangements, an official said.
Voting began at 7 AM, he said.
Long queues of electors were seen outside several polling stations in the constituency.
07:5913 Nov 2024
Polling begins in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Chelakkara assembly constituency
Voting in the bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Chelakkara assembly constituency in Kerala commenced at 7am on Wednesday People started arriving early in the morning at the 1,354 polling booths in the hill constituency of Wayanad where there are over 14 lakh registered voters, according to the Election Commission figures.
07:5713 Nov 2024
People queue up at a polling station in Channapatna, Karnataka to vote for by-elections
#WATCH | Karnataka: People queue up at a polling station in Channapatna, Karnataka to vote for Channapatna Assembly by-elections
NDA has fielded JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy from this seat; five-time MLA CP Yogeshwar is contesting against him on a Congress ticket pic.twitter.com/YO5DLC32Cp