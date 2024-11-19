Bypolls Live Updates | Voting to take place across 15 seats in four states
Bypolls in 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand will be held today. Votes will be counted on November 23. The results of the bypolls, however, will not have any direct impact on the respective legislative assemblies. In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. Ninety candidates are in the fray in these seats with the maximum of 14 in Ghaziabad. The bypoll in Palakkad was necessitated after the Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency. A total of 90,540 voters, including 45,775 women, in the constituency are eligible to exercise their franchise. Track this space as we bring you the latest on the bypolls.
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 23:00 IST
Highlights
22:5919 Nov 2024
A total of 90,540 voters, including 45,775 women, in the constituency are eligible to exercise their franchise.
22:5919 Nov 2024
The bypoll in Palakkad was necessitated after the Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency.
22:5919 Nov 2024
This will be the first electoral test of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as well as the NDA in the politically-crucial state after the Lok Sabha elections.
Bypolls in 4 assembly seats of Punjab
Bypolls will also be held in four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala -- in Punjab.
The bypolls were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha. Of the four assembly segments, Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal were earlier held by the Congress, and the Barnala seat by the AAP.
Forty-five candidates, including three women, are in the fray. A total of 6.96 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
The bypolls will decide the fate of key contestants, including BJP nominee and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress's Amrita Warring, Jatinder Kaur, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, Dr Ishank Kumar Chabbewal and BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon, Sohan Singh Thandal and Ravikaran Singh Kahlon. (PTI)
A total of 90,540 voters, including 45,775 women, in the constituency are eligible to exercise their franchise.
The bypoll in Palakkad was necessitated after the Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency.
This will be the first electoral test of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as well as the NDA in the politically-crucial state after the Lok Sabha elections.
Bypolls in 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand will be held on Wednesday.
Votes will be counted on November 23.
Published 19 November 2024, 23:00 IST