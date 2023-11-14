Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Bilaspur Assembly Constituency result

In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, the Bilaspur constituency in the Bilaspur district voted on November 17. A total of 2.03 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Chhattisgarh polls this year.

Chhattisgarh is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is showcasing immense confidence in winning the 2023 Assembly elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, it definitely faces a threat in the form of a unified opposition -- the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which has been taking the bull by the horns.

What happened in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018?

In the last polls, Congress witnessed a landslide victory, clinching 68 seats against the mere 15 BJP managed. Subsequently, the BJP became the opposition party after 15 long years. Raman Singh, the incumbent Chief Minister at the time, resigned on December 11 - the day of vote counting and result declaration, taking responsibility for the saffron party's defeat in the elections. Congress's Bhupesh Baghel, who was elected from the Patan constituency, went on to become the third Chief Minister of the state and assumed office on December 17.

Bilaspur is an assembly constituency situated in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh.

a) Total electors and voter turnout

For the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Bilaspur had 217971 registered electors. Out of these, 134251 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 61.59%.

b) Winning Candidate and Party

Shailesh Pandey from the INC emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 84431 votes.

c) Runner-up candidate and party

Amar Agrawal from the BJP was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 11221 votes.

d) Margin details

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 8.40%.

The Bilaspur Assembly Constituency data provided above offers a concise snapshot of the electoral outcomes during the 2018 state elections in this part of Chhattisgarh.

