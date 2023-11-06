Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Which candidates won by highest margin in 2018 election

Here, we shall discuss about the candidates who won the 2018 Assembly polls by highest margin of votes.

Khallari

Congress candidate from Khallari constituency Dwarikadhish Yadav won the seat with the highest margin of 56,978 or 34.5 per cent votes.

While he comfortably amassed a total of 96,108 votes, trailing him was BJP’s Monika Dilip Sahu with 39,130 votes.

Rajim

The other constituency where the victory margin was high was Rajim, where another Congress candidate Amitesh Shukla won by a staggering 58,132 votes or 34.1 per cent margin.

While he secured 58 per cent of the total votes cast (99,041 votes), the runner-up was BJP’s Santosh Upadhyay with 40,909 votes or 24 per cent margin.

Saraipali

A Scheduled Caste reserved constituency in Mahasamund, Saraipali turned out to be the third strong bastion for Congress in 2018.

INC candidate Kismat Lal Anand triumphed over BJP's Shyam Tandi with an impressive victory of 52,288 or 33.72 per cent votes.

Meanwhile, the first phase of campaigning in Chhattisgarh saw PM Modi attacking CM Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, while other leaders of BJP spoke on religious conversion, deteriorating law and order and corruption.

On the other hand, Congress based its campaign on the slew of welfare schemes of the Baghel government for farmers, women, tribals and Dalits as well as a promise to waive farm loans if it retains power. It also attacked the BJP-led Centre for 'handing over' resources to 'industrialist friends'.

The Congress has 71 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. In the 2018 polls, it had inflicted a crushing defeat on the BJP, which had been ruling the state since 2003.

(With inputs from PTI, IndiaVotes, and EC)