BJP picks Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal leader, as Chhattisgarh CM

BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai has been picked as the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh at the MLA meet held in Raipur, according to multiple media reports.
Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in first Modi ministry. He is highly regarded among tribal voters.
More to follow...